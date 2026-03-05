HC takes suo motu notice of Gurdaspur encounter, summons DGP

The family of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh has alleged that he was picked up from his house on February 24 and was later killed in custody

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 5, 2026 01:15 PM IST
punjab and haryana hcThe case will be heard along with an unrelated matter concerning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview. (Express Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has, on its own, taken notice of the controversial police encounter that claimed the life of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh in Gurdaspur district last week. A division bench of Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda has directed Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to personally appear before it at 2 pm on Thursday through video-conferencing and file a detailed reply on the sequence of events.

The case will be heard along with an unrelated matter concerning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview. Court sources indicated that the bench has asked the DGP to come prepared with all facts, including the circumstances leading to the February 25 shooting.

Ranjit Singh was one of the three youths named by police in the sensational February 22 double murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar at a joint checkpost in Adhian village, barely 2 km from the Pakistan border. Investigators had described the attack as an ISI-orchestrated strike aimed at spreading terror, with the trio allegedly paid around Rs 20,000 to carry it out. While Dilawar Singh was arrested immediately and Inderjit Singh was picked up later from Amritsar, Ranjit was declared killed in an “encounter” three days after the police officials’ killings.

According to the official police account, Ranjit was in custody on February 24 when he was taken for the recovery of the weapon used in the double murder. During the operation near Puranashala, he allegedly tried to flee, opened fire on the escort party, and injured a senior officer before being shot dead in retaliation.

Ranjit’s family has strongly rejected this version, insisting that he was picked up from his house on February 24 “only for questioning” and was later killed in custody. They have also alleged that the encounter was staged to quickly close the high-profile case, and pointed to the removal of CCTV cameras in the area and demanded a proper post-mortem and independent probe.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ranjit’s body had still not been handed over for the last rites.

The high court’s decision to step in comes barely days after a Gurdaspur judicial magistrate issued sweeping preservation orders on call records, GPS data of all involved officers, and footage from the encounter site, while also directing a medical board to examine whether the injury to the police officer was self-inflicted.

This is the second instance in recent weeks when the Punjab and Haryana High Court has exercised suo motu powers in a sensitive criminal case; the first involved the murder of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria in Mohali.

Senior police officials have so far maintained that the encounter was genuine and that Ranjit had opened fire first. The DGP’s appearance at 2 pm is expected to provide the court with the full official version and records of the operation.

The development has triggered fresh political reactions in Punjab, with Opposition parties renewing demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and terming the incident yet another example of alleged high-handedness by the state police.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

