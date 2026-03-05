HC takes suo motu notice of Gurdaspur encounter, summons DGP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has, on its own, taken notice of the controversial police encounter that claimed the life of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh in Gurdaspur district last week. A division bench of Justices Anupinder Singh Grewal and Deepak Manchanda has directed Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to personally appear before it at 2 pm on Thursday through video-conferencing and file a detailed reply on the sequence of events.

The case will be heard along with an unrelated matter concerning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview. Court sources indicated that the bench has asked the DGP to come prepared with all facts, including the circumstances leading to the February 25 shooting.

Ranjit Singh was one of the three youths named by police in the sensational February 22 double murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard jawan Ashok Kumar at a joint checkpost in Adhian village, barely 2 km from the Pakistan border. Investigators had described the attack as an ISI-orchestrated strike aimed at spreading terror, with the trio allegedly paid around Rs 20,000 to carry it out. While Dilawar Singh was arrested immediately and Inderjit Singh was picked up later from Amritsar, Ranjit was declared killed in an “encounter” three days after the police officials’ killings.

According to the official police account, Ranjit was in custody on February 24 when he was taken for the recovery of the weapon used in the double murder. During the operation near Puranashala, he allegedly tried to flee, opened fire on the escort party, and injured a senior officer before being shot dead in retaliation.

Ranjit’s family has strongly rejected this version, insisting that he was picked up from his house on February 24 “only for questioning” and was later killed in custody. They have also alleged that the encounter was staged to quickly close the high-profile case, and pointed to the removal of CCTV cameras in the area and demanded a proper post-mortem and independent probe.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ranjit’s body had still not been handed over for the last rites.

The high court’s decision to step in comes barely days after a Gurdaspur judicial magistrate issued sweeping preservation orders on call records, GPS data of all involved officers, and footage from the encounter site, while also directing a medical board to examine whether the injury to the police officer was self-inflicted.

This is the second instance in recent weeks when the Punjab and Haryana High Court has exercised suo motu powers in a sensitive criminal case; the first involved the murder of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria in Mohali.

Senior police officials have so far maintained that the encounter was genuine and that Ranjit had opened fire first. The DGP’s appearance at 2 pm is expected to provide the court with the full official version and records of the operation.

The development has triggered fresh political reactions in Punjab, with Opposition parties renewing demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and terming the incident yet another example of alleged high-handedness by the state police.