Punjab & Haryana HC quashes abduction case against Punjab IGP

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday quashed the FIR registered against Punjab Police IGP Gautam Cheema, who was booked in an alleged case of abduction, trespassing and criminal conspiracy.

The order was passed by the bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, while hearing the petitions filed by Aryan Singh and Gautam Cheema contesting the FIR.

As per allegations leveled in the FIR, complainant – ASI Dilbagh Singh – received information in Mohali Phase I police station that a proclaimed offender, Sumedh Gulati, was present in the Max Hospital, who was later on taken in custody.

In the meantime, Cheema allegedly came in an inebriated condition and took Gulati with him in his private car. The FIR in the matter was initially registered by Punjab Police at Mohali and later on directions of the High Court the case was registered by CBI for probe in the year 2020.

Justice Sangwan after hearing the matter said that allegations were not established as there was no medical record that Cheema was in an inebriated condition. Also, there was no CCTV footage to show Cheema visited Phase I police station. Even DDR entry showing the arrest of proclaimed offender Sumedh Gulati was not there.

“The investigation is silent about any evidence to prove the visit of petitioner Gautam Cheema in the police station, where he allegedly abducted Sumedh Gulati, a proclaimed offender. Rather, the investigation reveals that it is petitioner – Aryan Singh, who informed Gautam Cheema about the movement of Sumedh Gulati, proclaimed offender, and petitioner – Gautam Cheema – told him to inform the police,” Justice Sangwan held.