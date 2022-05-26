Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to UT over petition filed by woman alleging harassment at five-star hotel

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration and a five star hotel in Chandigarh, over a petition filed by a woman, over the inaction of the five star hotel authorities on her complaint with respect to an incident of sexual harassment while she was in a five star hotel of Chandigarh.

The petitioner through her counsel, Ivan Singh Khosa, and Shivam Grover alleged that while she was attending her gym session in the morning in September, 2021, she was stalked and harassed by another person who was staying at the hotel.

The counsels argued that the matter involves important questions of law pertaining to the liability of a premium 5-star hotel in terms of the Posh Act with respect to the women customers and the role of police in securing justice on sensitive gender matters. The woman has given her complaint at Police Station woman, Chandigarh.

The bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, while hearing the matter issued notice to the Chandigarh Administration for December 9, 2022.