Punjab & Haryana HC issues notice to CBI, Haryana over plea of illegal confinement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the CBI and the state of Haryana over a petition filed by the father of a 24-year-old man alleging illegal confinement of his son and seeking transfer of the FIR registered against his son to the CBI.

Shiv Kumar, president of the Kundli-based Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, was picked up by the Haryana Police on January 16, four days after activist Nodeep Kaur, a member of the same outfit, was arrested. Police claim they tried to extort money from factory owners and attacked personnel.

The petitioner, Rajbir, father of Shiv, through his counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema and Harinder Deep Singh Bains contended before the HC that his son Shiv Kumar has been subjected to police torture and has been illegally picked up, detained for seven days before producing him before the magistrate.

Neither he nor his lawyer has been allowed to meet his son even after a month of his arrest. Thus, the petitioner sought medical examination of his son and transfer of the three FIRs registered against him to the CBI.

After hearing the plea, the Bench of Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill directed the SP (Sonipat Jail) to get the petitioner’s son medically examined at GMCH-32, Chandigarh, and to ensure that he is permitted to meet an advocate of his choice. The Bench also issued a notice to the CBI and Haryana for February 24.