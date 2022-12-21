Punjab and Haryana HC allows internship students to provisionally participate in selection process for veterinary surgeons

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday allowed students undergoing internship to provisionally take part in the selection process for the recruitment of veterinary surgeons being undertaken by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and further directed that their results be kept in sealed covers.

A single-judge bench of Justice Arun Monga passed the interim order, while hearing a petition filed by Anil Kumar and others against Haryana.

The petitioners through their counsel advocate Himanshu Malik contended that that they were not being allowed to participate in the selection process for the post of veterinary surgeon (Group-B) in Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, on the ground that they will not have finished their internships before the cut-off date of January 5, 2023.

Also Read | Meet the man from Punjab who’s a top gun in Canada

The petitioners’ counsel further contended that the petitioners have completed all the course requirements for B V Sc and A H Degree and are provisionally registered with the Haryana Veterinary Council. Malik also said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, the commencement of the internship programme had got delayed by more than three months and resultantly the degree of the petitioners further got delayed. If not for the Covid-19 pandemic the petitioners would have completed their degree by December 2022 and would be eligible to apply before the cut-off date.”

The state counsel as well as the counsel for the HPSC accepted the notice on behalf of the respective respondents and sought time to get instructions and file a reply. The counsel also submitted that the petitioners in both the writ petition are not entitled to any interim protection, since the internship is an integral part of the degree and their online applications have rightly not been entertained.

The court of Justice Monga while directing to post the matter on February 23, 2023, further directed, “Meanwhile, the petitioners be allowed to appear provisionally in the selection process and their results be kept in sealed covers.”