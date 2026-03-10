‘What were you doing for 3 years?’: Punjab and Haryana High Court pulls up Punjab, GMADA over delayed action on violations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court observed Tuesday that an impression is being created that neither the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) nor Punjab is interested in protecting forest areas, while hearing a matter concerning alleged violations and commercial activity on delisted forest land in the state.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry made the remark after noting repeated affidavits and explanations filed by authorities without clear answers on whether conditions imposed while delisting forest land were being followed.

Directing accountability at the highest level, the bench ordered the Punjab chief secretary to file an affidavit explaining whether the conditions attached to the delisting and denotification of forest land had been complied with.

The court was hearing a case relating to alleged unauthorised constructions and commercial activities on land that had earlier been delisted from forest areas subject to strict conditions.

‘You just kept the show-cause notice pending’

During the proceedings, the bench questioned officials about action taken against violators and the long delay in dealing with cases. The court pointed out that notices in several cases had been issued as far back as February 23, 2023, but decisions were taken only recently.

“What were you doing for three years? You just kept the show-cause notice pending,” the Chief Justice asked, questioning the authorities over the delay.

The bench also asked what action had been taken against officers responsible for the inaction.

Counsel appearing for the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) informed the court that speaking orders had been passed in six cases and that demolition action would follow where required. However, the bench noted that the matter involved far more properties and sought clarity on the status of the remaining cases.

Affidavits creating confusion

The court also examined issues relating to delisted forest land, where the Union government had permitted denotification subject to conditions, including that no commercial activity would be allowed and that the land would be used only for agricultural and livelihood purposes.

Referring to a Ministry of Environment and Forests notification, the bench asked the authorities whether these conditions were actually being followed.

Counsel for the Punjab Forest Department submitted that commercial activity on delisted land did not fall within its direct jurisdiction and that such matters were dealt with by local authorities such as municipal bodies or development authorities. The bench, however, pressed for clarity on which authority was responsible for ensuring compliance with the conditions imposed during the delisting.

During the hearing, the court was also informed that 193 properties had been identified in connection with alleged violations.

The bench noted that repeated affidavits from different departments were creating confusion rather than clarifying the situation.

Observing that the responses gave the impression that the authorities were not serious about protecting forest land, the court directed the Punjab chief secretary to file a detailed affidavit addressing the concerns raised in the court’s earlier order dated November 17, 2025.

The Punjab chief secretary should specifically explain in the affidavit whether the conditions attached to the Centre’s notifications of July 24, 2009 and August 24, 2011, relating to the delisting and denotification of forest areas, had been complied with.

The court also warned that coercive steps could be taken against the Punjab chief secretary if the directions were not complied with.

While GMADA and Punjab were represented by Shekhar Verma and Salil Sabhlok, Prey restaurant, one of the petitioners, was represented by senior counsel Anand Chhibar, Alankar Narula and Ateevraj Sandhu.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 18.