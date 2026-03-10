‘What were you doing for 3 years?’: Punjab and Haryana High Court pulls up Punjab, GMADA over delayed action on violations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court also warned that coercive steps could be taken against the Punjab chief secretary if the directions were not complied with.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Mar 10, 2026 02:36 PM IST
Justice Jain assumed office as chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 28, 2006The Punjab and Haryana High Court pulled up the state government and GMADA for a three-year delay in acting against illegal commercial activities on delisted forest land. The Chief Secretary must now file a compliance affidavit by March 18. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab and Haryana High Court observed Tuesday that an impression is being created that neither the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) nor Punjab is interested in protecting forest areas, while hearing a matter concerning alleged violations and commercial activity on delisted forest land in the state.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry made the remark after noting repeated affidavits and explanations filed by authorities without clear answers on whether conditions imposed while delisting forest land were being followed.

Directing accountability at the highest level, the bench ordered the Punjab chief secretary to file an affidavit explaining whether the conditions attached to the delisting and denotification of forest land had been complied with.

The court was hearing a case relating to alleged unauthorised constructions and commercial activities on land that had earlier been delisted from forest areas subject to strict conditions.

‘You just kept the show-cause notice pending’

During the proceedings, the bench questioned officials about action taken against violators and the long delay in dealing with cases. The court pointed out that notices in several cases had been issued as far back as February 23, 2023, but decisions were taken only recently.

“What were you doing for three years? You just kept the show-cause notice pending,” the Chief Justice asked, questioning the authorities over the delay.

The bench also asked what action had been taken against officers responsible for the inaction.

Story continues below this ad

Counsel appearing for the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) informed the court that speaking orders had been passed in six cases and that demolition action would follow where required. However, the bench noted that the matter involved far more properties and sought clarity on the status of the remaining cases.

Affidavits creating confusion

The court also examined issues relating to delisted forest land, where the Union government had permitted denotification subject to conditions, including that no commercial activity would be allowed and that the land would be used only for agricultural and livelihood purposes.

Referring to a Ministry of Environment and Forests notification, the bench asked the authorities whether these conditions were actually being followed.

Counsel for the Punjab Forest Department submitted that commercial activity on delisted land did not fall within its direct jurisdiction and that such matters were dealt with by local authorities such as municipal bodies or development authorities. The bench, however, pressed for clarity on which authority was responsible for ensuring compliance with the conditions imposed during the delisting.

Story continues below this ad

During the hearing, the court was also informed that 193 properties had been identified in connection with alleged violations.

The bench noted that repeated affidavits from different departments were creating confusion rather than clarifying the situation.

Observing that the responses gave the impression that the authorities were not serious about protecting forest land, the court directed the Punjab chief secretary to file a detailed affidavit addressing the concerns raised in the court’s earlier order dated November 17, 2025.

The Punjab chief secretary should specifically explain in the affidavit whether the conditions attached to the Centre’s notifications of July 24, 2009 and August 24, 2011, relating to the delisting and denotification of forest areas, had been complied with.

Story continues below this ad

The court also warned that coercive steps could be taken against the Punjab chief secretary if the directions were not complied with.

While GMADA and Punjab were represented by Shekhar Verma and Salil Sabhlok, Prey restaurant, one of the petitioners, was represented by senior counsel Anand Chhibar, Alankar Narula and Ateevraj Sandhu.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 18.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 10: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments