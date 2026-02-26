Why aren’t you filing FIRs: high court seeks affidavits from UT, Punjab, Haryana DGPs

Criticising the practice of conducting inquiries before registering FIRs, the Bench remarked that the police appeared to be putting the cart before the horse. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has expressed concern over recurring complaints that the police are not registering FIRs even when information discloses cognisable offences. The court has directed the Directors General of Police of Punjab and Haryana, as well as the competent authority in Chandigarh, to submit detailed affidavits explaining the lapses and outlining action taken against erring officers.

The order was passed over two months after a Bench took suo motu cognisance of a representation by the High Court Bar Association alleging that an FIR had not been registered in connection with an assault on a lawyer.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu noted that the incident had occurred in December and that the FIR was eventually registered on December 16, 2025. The court observed that the police took nearly 15 days to lodge the FIR, even though the complaint, on the face of it, disclosed a cognisable offence.