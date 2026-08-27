No reply on pension for 25 years, court slaps fresh cost on Punjab officials

The petition was filed in 2001 but the state failed to file a reply despite court earlier imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhAug 27, 2026 07:40 PM IST
The court had on July 15 criticised the state government for allowing the matter to remain unattended for nearly 25 years.The court had on July 15 criticised the state government for allowing the matter to remain unattended for nearly 25 years. (AI generated image)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fresh cost of Rs 50,000 on two senior Punjab Health Department officials after state government failed to file its reply in a petition pending since 2001, despite the court having earlier imposed a Rs 1 lakh cost over the prolonged delay.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil passed the order on August 25 in a petition filed by Vishnu Dutt and others against the State of Punjab.

The court had on July 15 criticised the state government for allowing the matter to remain unattended for nearly 25 years. It noted that the petition, filed in 2001, involved a limited prayer for re-computation and enhancement of pensionary benefits, yet the state governnent never filed its written statement.
“…the State has failed to file its written statement for the last 25 years. Such conduct is not only condemnable but also deeply disturbing. This Court cannot refrain from recording its anguish over the callous and indifferent approach of the State government, which has itself contributed to the prolonged pendency of such writ petitions,” read the order.

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The court had also noted that several similarly placed petitioners had retired during the pendency of the case, “while some have unfortunately passed away without securing adjudication of their legitimate claims.”

Calling the State’s approach “inhuman and apathetic”, the Bench had on July 15 imposed Rs 1 lakh in costs, to be shared equally by the Chief Engineer, Irrigation Works, Punjab; Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab; Director, Public Instructions (Secondary), Punjab; and District Education Officer (Secondary), Hoshiarpur.

When the matter came up again on August 25, the Bench noted that an affidavit filed by Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha in compliance with the earlier order had been taken on record and the Rs 1 lakh cost had been paid. However, the reply on behalf of respondent No. 3 was still pending.

“Despite cost imposed by this Court on the last date of hearing, still the reply on behalf of respondent No. 3 has not been filed,” the court said.

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“In view of the continued non-compliance, a further cost of Rs 50,000 is imposed,” Justice Moudgil ordered, directing that it be deducted equally from the salaries of the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, and the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab. The amount is to be deposited with the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Clerk’s Association.

The court directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit on the next date confirming that the amount had been deducted from the officers’ salaries or remuneration and deposited as ordered. It also made the filing of the pending reply conditional on payment of the fresh cost, warning that failing this, the court may proceed in accordance with law. The matter has been adjourned to September 30.

Meanwhile, replies filed by the Chief Engineer/Headquarters, Department of Water Resources, Punjab, on behalf of respondent No. 2, and by the District Education Officer (Secondary), Hoshiarpur, on behalf of respondents No. 4 and 8, were taken on record.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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