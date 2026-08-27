No reply on pension for 25 years, court slaps fresh cost on Punjab officials

The court had on July 15 criticised the state government for allowing the matter to remain unattended for nearly 25 years. (AI generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fresh cost of Rs 50,000 on two senior Punjab Health Department officials after state government failed to file its reply in a petition pending since 2001, despite the court having earlier imposed a Rs 1 lakh cost over the prolonged delay.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil passed the order on August 25 in a petition filed by Vishnu Dutt and others against the State of Punjab.

The court had on July 15 criticised the state government for allowing the matter to remain unattended for nearly 25 years. It noted that the petition, filed in 2001, involved a limited prayer for re-computation and enhancement of pensionary benefits, yet the state governnent never filed its written statement.

“…the State has failed to file its written statement for the last 25 years. Such conduct is not only condemnable but also deeply disturbing. This Court cannot refrain from recording its anguish over the callous and indifferent approach of the State government, which has itself contributed to the prolonged pendency of such writ petitions,” read the order.