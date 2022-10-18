scorecardresearch
Punjab & Haryana HC dismisses bail plea of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu

The bail plea was dismissed by the court of Justice Raj Mohan Singh.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu. (File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday dismissed the regular bail plea of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in a cheating and corruption case registered by Vigilance Bureau in Ludhiana.

The bail plea was dismissed by the court of Justice Raj Mohan Singh.

The high court also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Jagroop Singh, Surinder Kumar Artia and Anil Jain, who are also accused in the case.

A detailed order in the matter is yet to be released by the high court.

Ashu has been in jail for his alleged involvement in a foodgrain transportation tender allotment scam.

Ashu, through his counsel, contended that the present case was nothing but abuse of the process of law. The only motive of the Vigilance Bureau, under the current Aam Aadmi Party government, was to publicly humiliate the petitioner who was a Cabinet minister when Congress was in power in Punjab.

It has been alleged that Ashu tried to help certain contractors by changing a clause in the Punjab Food Grains Labour and Cartage Policy, 2020-21.

The petitioner pleaded that he had nothing to do with the drafting of the policy. The policy was drafted by a special committee consisting of secretary food supply, director food supply and other higher officials of the state. The drafting was not a one-man job, but was done by a group of experts, who verified and analysed each aspect following which the final draft of the policy was formulated. Therefore, the argument that the petitioner tried to change a clause in the policy cannot hold water, the petitioner’s counsel contended.

