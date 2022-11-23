HC appoints officials to verify Punjab, Haryana claim on land allotted for animal protection body

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has appointed 22 local commissioners to visit districts of the two states and submit reports on the status of land utilised and allotted for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and infirmaries.

A bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj appointed the commissioners after the MowgliAid Animal Welfare Society found fault with status reports that the Punjab and Haryana governments had submitted in response to its plea that accuses the authorities of not providing adequate land and facilities to the SPCA for constructing infirmaries and animal shelters.

The petitioner’s counsel, Anurag Chopra, contended the statements in the reports were factually incorrect and that the infirmaries were not functional. Nor was the SPCA properly constituted in the districts, he submitted.

Chopra argued that Haryana had misrepresented a gaushala notification issued under the Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog as being related to the construction of infirmaries and animal shelters under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Establishment and Regulations of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animal) Rules 2001. He also submitted that as per information received under the Right to Information Act, the government had not allocated any fund for the SPCA in the past few years.

Counsel for both states, however, contended that all the averments made in their status reports could be duly verified.

In his order, Justice Bhardwaj said, “This court finds that it would be expedient to ascertain the statement of facts as reflected in the status reports submitted by the state of Haryana as well the state of Punjab and controverted by the petitioners by sending the local commissioners to different districts of the states of Haryana and Punjab.”

The court thus appointed 12 local commissioners for Punjab and 10 for Haryana. It said the reports to be submitted by the local commissioners should contain “the total area of land or premises utilised for the SPCA and/or infirmaries in each district, and details of the area or premises allocated to the district for SPCA and/or infirmaries”.

The commissioners should also collect details of the employees of the infirmaries and the SPCA along with their employee codes, qualifications, nature of their employment (ad hoc, contractual or regular). Details of administrators, whether the administrators were appointed by the society, infrastructure and facilities available at the SPCA and infirmaries including ambulance and medicines and equipment should also be collected.

The court said the local commissioners should visit districts allocated to them on Friday and click 5-10 photographs each. They should submit their reports by December 5 and the matter will be considered next on December 20.

The court also said the principal secretaries of both the states’ departments of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development were not required to be present till further orders.