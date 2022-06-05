scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Punjab, Haryana girls make strong Gatka start

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
Updated: June 5, 2022 3:14:22 am
Gatka match between Uttrakhand (in red) and Jammu and Kashmir during Khelo India Youth Games 2021. Jaipal Singh

The girls’ Gatka team from Punjab made a confident start with a 195-52 win over Madhya Pradesh in the event on the second day of the Khelo India Youth Games. But the team from Haryana had a stronger start, scoring 172-29 against MP, while Maharashtra won a tense match against Tamil Nadu with a score of 74-20.

In the same event, Chhattisgarh scored 81-47 against Gujarat while Delhi won against Chandigarh with a score of 89-32. Andhra Pradesh girls scored a 21-0 win over Jharkhand while Uttarakhand scored a narrow 56-45 win over Jammu and Kashmir’s team.

Football

Jharkhand scored a 3-0 win against Manipur in the girls’ category while the Haryana and Gujarat match saw a 2-0 score at the final whistle.

Volleyball

In the boys’ event, Rajasthan scored a 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-20) win against Chhattisgarh; in the girls’ category, Tamil Nadu won against Chattisgarh with a score of 3-1 (15-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14).

Badminton

Radhika Sharma of Punjab made a strong start in the girls’ event with an easy 2-0 (21-11, 21-13) win over Lydia Barreto of Goa to rally into the second round. Vijetha Harish of Karnataka scored an equally strong win against Nitin Habbu of Maharashtra with a 2-0 (21-18, 21-17) score while Karri Bhargavi of Telangana scored a 2-1 (16-21, 21-13, 21-11) win over Durva Gupta of Delhi.

Kabaddi

In the boys’ event, hosts Haryana scored 2-0 (18-14, 26-20) against Himachal Pradesh while Uttar Pradesh won with a similar score of 2-0 (29-18, 26-14) against Andhra Pradesh. In the girls’ event, Haryana scored a 2-0 (29-13, 26-18) win over Tamil Nadu while Chandigarh scored 2-0 (35-18, 23-15) against Jharkhand.

