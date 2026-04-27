Heatwave meets thunderstorms: Punjab and Haryana brace for rare weather split from tomorrow

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In an unusual and sharply contrasting weather pattern, parts of Punjab and Haryana are set to witness a rare overlap of extreme conditions—heatwave in some districts and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and rain in others—beginning Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
District-wise forecasts issued by the IMD’s Chandigarh centre indicate that while Monday remains largely dominated by heatwave conditions across both states, the weather will begin to fragment from Tuesday onwards. Several districts, particularly in southern and western belts, are likely to face heatwave or warm night conditions, even as northern and central regions brace for thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40–60 kmph.
The forecasts suggest a striking geographical divide: on the same day, districts in one part of the state could be under an orange (“be prepared”) alert for thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and rainfall probability, while neighbouring regions may be under a yellow alert. This dual warning continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with fluctuating zones of impact across both states.
Meteorologists point out that such a pattern typically emerges during transitional phases, when advancing western disturbances interact with already prevailing high temperatures over north-west India. “The coexistence of heatwave conditions and convective activity like thunderstorms is not very common on such a widespread scale, but it can occur during seasonal shifts,” an IMD official said.
Rainfall probability further reinforces this contrast, showing isolated to scattered rainfall activity in several districts even as others remain dry and heat-stressed. By May 1, however, conditions are expected to stabilise, with most districts returning to “no warning” (green zone).
The IMD has advised residents, particularly farmers and those working outdoors, to stay updated with local forecasts, as conditions may change rapidly within short distances. Experts also warn that gusty winds and lightning pose risks to standing crops and infrastructure, even as heatwave conditions continue to threaten human health.
This rare overlap underscores the increasing variability in weather patterns, where extremes are no longer confined to clear geographical or seasonal boundaries, said IMD officials.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram