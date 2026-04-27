Heatwave meets thunderstorms: Punjab and Haryana brace for rare weather split from tomorrow

The IMD has advised residents to stay updated with local forecasts, as conditions may change rapidly within short distances. (File Photo)

In an unusual and sharply contrasting weather pattern, parts of Punjab and Haryana are set to witness a rare overlap of extreme conditions—heatwave in some districts and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and rain in others—beginning Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

District-wise forecasts issued by the IMD’s Chandigarh centre indicate that while Monday remains largely dominated by heatwave conditions across both states, the weather will begin to fragment from Tuesday onwards. Several districts, particularly in southern and western belts, are likely to face heatwave or warm night conditions, even as northern and central regions brace for thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40–60 kmph.