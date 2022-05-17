Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses woman’s plea against order which granted husband divorce on grounds of cruelty

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the petition of a woman from Haryana seeking to quash the order of a family court which had granted her husband divorce in 2016 on the grounds of cruelty and desertion.

A division bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma observed in the May 6 order that “…a spouse staying away by sending vulgar and defamatory letters or notices or filing complaints containing indecent allegations or by initiating (a) number of judicial proceedings can make the life of (the) other spouse miserable”.

As per the case, the marriage between the two was solemnised in 1992 in Patiala and they have four children, all of them staying with the husband.

As per the order, the woman registered a case of voluntary causing hurt and criminal intimidation against her husband in 2011, in which he was acquitted in 2015. The wife also filed a petition under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, which was dismissed in 2014. The husband was acquitted in another criminal case filed by the woman in 2015.

The court held: “Facts are sufficient to return a finding that respondent-husband has been met with cruelty by the appellant-wife. The Honourable Supreme Court has held that even one complaint lodged by the wife found to be false against the husband and his family members amounts to cruelty.”

The court also cited another order of the apex court, wherein it was held that making false criminal complaints or registering of FIR against the husband or his family members under section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would amount to mental cruelty.

The bench further said: “Even if husband and wife are staying together and (the) husband does not speak to the wife, it would cause mental cruelty…”

Dismissing the plea of the woman, the court held: “After the acquittal in the FIR and dismissal of the domestic violence complaint as reflected above, enough mental cruelty has been caused to the husband.”