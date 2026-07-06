Heavy rain alert issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh until July 9

In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Punjab, while Haryana witnessed light to moderate showers at scattered locations. (Express File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday forecast a fresh spell of enhanced rain across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until July 9, warning of heavy showers at isolated places and urging residents to remain cautious.

IMD cautioned it could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, disruption of civic services, and damage to harvested crops stored in the open.

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According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places during the period, while heavy rainfall of 7 cm or more is expected at isolated locations over northern and eastern Punjab, northern and southern Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Advice for residents

The weather department has advised people to avoid waterlogged areas, stay away from weak structures and water bodies, and not take shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Residents have been urged to follow official weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and seek shelter during thunderstorms.