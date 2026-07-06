Heavy rain alert issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh until July 9

IMD also raised concerns over waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and possible damage to standing crops.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhJul 6, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Punjab weather, Punjab IMD rain forecast, Haryana weather, Haryana IMD rain forecast, IMD weather forecast, Punjab rain alert, Haryana heavy rainfall, Chandigarh weather update, Chandigarh weather todayIn the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Punjab, while Haryana witnessed light to moderate showers at scattered locations. (Express File Photo)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday forecast a fresh spell of enhanced rain across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh until July 9, warning of heavy showers at isolated places and urging residents to remain cautious.

IMD cautioned it could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, disruption of civic services, and damage to harvested crops stored in the open.

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According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places during the period, while heavy rainfall of 7 cm or more is expected at isolated locations over northern and eastern Punjab, northern and southern Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Advice for residents

The weather department has advised people to avoid waterlogged areas, stay away from weak structures and water bodies, and not take shelter under trees during thunderstorms. Residents have been urged to follow official weather updates, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and seek shelter during thunderstorms.

Commuters have also been urged to drive cautiously due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. They have also been advised to plan travel in advance, as waterlogging and poor visibility could significantly increase journey times.

Farmers have been advised not to store harvested crops in the open and to suspend the use of fertilisers and pesticides during the rain.

Officials said the rain may temporarily disrupt essential services such as water and electricity supply in some areas.

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In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in Punjab, while Haryana witnessed light to moderate showers at scattered locations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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