Thunderstorms and 60 kmph winds likely in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh: IMD

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from Sunday till May 14. There is also an orange alert for light to moderate rain.
“A western disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 56°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. The upper air cyclonic circulation over East Rajasthan now lies over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level,” the IMD said in a statement, explaining the weather-changing phenomenon.
In Punjab, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places from May 10 to 14, and the weather is likely to be dry thereafter.
The IMD has also forecast that thunderstorms/lightning with gusty winds of 50-60 kmph are likely at isolated places on May 10 and 11. Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph speed are likely from May 12 to 14.
In Haryana, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places from May 10 to 14, and the weather is likely to be dry thereafter.
Thunderstorms/lightning with gusty winds of 50-60 kmph speed are likely at isolated places on May 11. Gusty winds of 40-50 kmph speed are likely in the state from May 12 to 14 and on May 10.
The forecast for Chandigarh says that light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places on May 10, 11, 13, and 14.
However, thunderstorms/lightning with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph speed are likely at isolated places on May 10 and 14. Thunderstorms with speeds of 50-60 kmh are expected on May 11.
The IMD does not expect any major change in the maximum temperature during the next 3-4 days.
The IMD said it is advisable to avoid going outside during a thunderstorm event.
“Suspend all farming operations, stay in a safe place, and don’t take shelter under trees. During thunderstorm/lightning/gusty wind events, move to safe buildings/houses, avoid weak structures and stay away from windows and keep livestock at a safe location. Stay away from electric poles and power lines, and watch out for flying debris. If you’re driving and can’t move to a safe location, pull over at a safe place and stay inside a closed vehicle,” its advisory said.
The IMD advisory further said that electrical equipment should be unplugged and that metallic objects, water taps and pipes should not be touched during thunderstorms, lightning or gusty winds.
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