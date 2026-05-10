Thunderstorms and 60 kmph winds likely in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh: IMD

There is also an orange alert for light to moderate rain. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from Sunday till May 14. There is also an orange alert for light to moderate rain.

“A western disturbance as a trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 56°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. The upper air cyclonic circulation over East Rajasthan now lies over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level,” the IMD said in a statement, explaining the weather-changing phenomenon.

In Punjab, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places from May 10 to 14, and the weather is likely to be dry thereafter.