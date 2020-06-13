Tricity officials join hands to form common strategy for travellers

Public bus services resumed in Punjab two months after their suspension in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Public bus services resumed in Punjab two months after their suspension in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

To develop a common strategy for the Tricity, UT officials held a meeting with Punjab and Haryana officials.

During the meeting Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida reviewed the protocol being followed by the three districts regarding travelers reaching the city by road, rail and flight.

The officials decided that both Haryana and Chandigarh authorities will screen the passengers at Chandigarh Railway Station.

Meanwhile, at Chandigarh Airport, the existing system of screening by the Punjab government will continue. “Regarding screening of bus passengers, all the three districts agreed that thermal screening will be done at the time of boarding the buses in the Tricity,” said the UT administration.

“The Deputy Commissioners were advised to maintain regular coordination, so that the local residents do not suffer during travel and the visitors coming from outside are properly screened and checked to prevent infection,” it was further said.

Those who attended the meeting included Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Health Chandigarh, Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner, UT, Shashank Anand, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Abdul Qayum, Deputy Conservator of Forests along with Girish Dayalan, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali and M.K. Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula.

LOCKDOWN IN PUNJAB ON WEEKENDS

Mohali residents who have their shops in Chandigarh will not be able to travel to the UT on weekends due to lockdown in Mohali. Chandigarh has allowed shops to open on all days as of now.

Staff working at a clinic in Chandigarh, who reside in Mohali, said that they work on Saturdays and Sundays and they are still not clear if showing e-passes will grant them permission for transit on weekends.

Till 5 pm on Saturday, movement will be allowed and on Sunday, e-pass will be required. Officials said that the e-pass will be issued only for medical emergency.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd