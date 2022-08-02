Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh receive surplus rain in July, more in next 5 days

While the first month of monsoon witnessed few showers, July was the opposite, with many regions of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh recording a surplus of rain.

According to the Indian Metrological department (Chandigarh Office), the rain required in July in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is 169.4 mm, 154.1 mm and 278.5 mm, respectively. However, this year Punjab received 235.5 mm (a 66.1 mm surplus), Haryana 229.9 mm (75.8 mm surplus) and Chandigarh 511.6 mm (233.1 mm surplus) in July.

In June this year, Punjab witnessed a 28 per cent deficit of rain (39.5 mm), Haryana a 34 per cent deficit (36 mm) and Chandigarh 61 per cent 60.9 mm. The required rainfall is 54.5 mm, 54.7 mm and 155.5 mm in the two states and the joint capital.

Punjab, which has already covered over 30 lakh hectares under rice crop this year, has received more rain this July as compared to the 174.7 mm recorded last year.

The months from June to September are considered the region’s monsoon period. The total rainfall during this period is expected to be at least around 490 mm and 440 mm in Punjab and Haryana respectively.

Till date, Firozpur district in Punjab received the highest rainfall (112 per cent surplus) followed by Muktsar Sahib (88 per sent), Mohali (75 per cent), Faridkot (74 per cent), Kapurthala (72 per cent), Bathinda (70 per cent), Ludhiana (62 per cent), and Barnala (59 per cent). Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib also received 36% and 33% surplus rainfall, respectively. In the state, Moga is the only district where quite a deficit rain was recorded as the district has recorded 49% deficit rain and Hoshiarpur got 18% less rain. Remaining all the districts have got either little surplus or close to normal rain.

In Haryana barring three districts including Ambala, Faridabad and Yamuna Nagar which received 39 per cent, 37 per cent and 33 per cent less rainfall respectively, the remaining 18 districts received plenty of rain. Fatehabad district recorded the highest rain (135 per cent surplus) followed by Kaithal (110 per cent). Apart from this Jhajjar, Sirsa, Jind, Panipat, Hisar, and Kurukshetra also got quite a surplus rain with 74 per cent, 72 per cent, 68 per cent, 67 per cent, 59per cent, and 54per cent surplus rainfall. Palwal got a surplus rainfall of 42 per cent while Rohtak and Karnal also recorded 39 per cent and 38 per cent more rain than required amount.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

According to the met department, in Punjab and Haryana, the weather predictions for the next five days are light to moderate rain/thundershowers in many places.

In Tricity, skies will remain generally cloudy with likely rain and thunderstorms from August 2 to 6.

Director Punjab Agriculture department Dr Gurvinder Singh said that the state is always in need of a good monsoon as it puts less pressure on the state’s groundwater during the paddy season.