Punjab, Haryana brace for severe heat wave as mercury nears 47°C; orange alert issued

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The heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana are set to intensify from Tuesday over the next four to five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Several districts are expected to witness severe heatwave conditions, with daytime temperatures likely to hover between 45°C and 47°C in the worst-affected pockets.
On Monday, Bathinda in Punjab recorded 47°C, emerging as one of the hottest places in North India, while Sirsa in Haryana touched 46.2°C.
The sharp rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures has heightened discomfort levels, particularly during night hours, signalling the onset of a severe summer phase in the region.
According to weather maps issued by the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, orange alerts for heat wave to severe heat wave conditions have been indicated for large parts of southern and western Punjab and Haryana over the coming days. Districts including Bathinda, Muktsar, Fazilka, Mansa, Faridkot, Barnala and adjoining Malwa belt areas in Punjab are expected to remain under severe heat stress. In Haryana, Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Rohtak, and neighbouring districts are likely to witness similar conditions.
The IMD forecasts suggest that heat and severe wave conditions may prevail across most districts of Punjab and Haryana till May 23. Even the night temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 2°C to 5°C at several places, reducing chances of relief after sunset.
Weather experts said the present conditions are being driven by hot and dry westerly winds sweeping across northwest India from Rajasthan and adjoining regions. The absence of any significant western disturbance and clear sky conditions are further aiding the rapid heating of the land surface. Dust-laden winds from western regions are also contributing to harsh daytime conditions.
Agriculture experts have cautioned that the prevailing weather may impact vegetable crops, fodder, and summer maize in some areas if irrigation cycles are not managed carefully. Livestock health concerns are also rising due to high thermal stress conditions.
Power demand likely to go up
The intense heat spell is also expected to push power demand upward across both states, especially during afternoon and evening hours, as cooling appliances run continuously. Urban centres, including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Hisar, are expected to remain unusually warm even during late-night hours.
Officers said there is currently no immediate indication of widespread rainfall activity that could significantly reduce temperatures. Pre-monsoon activity over northwest India is likely only towards the end of May or early June in isolated pockets. The southwest monsoon, which generally reaches Punjab and Haryana around the last week of June, is still over a month away.
Authorities have advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak afternoon hours, remain hydrated, wear light cotton clothing, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities between noon and 4 pm. Special caution has been advised for children, elderly persons, outdoor workers, and those with existing health conditions. Hospitals have also been asked to stay prepared for cases related to heat exhaustion and dehydration.
With the heat wave expected to intensify further over the next few days, both Punjab and Haryana are likely to remain under heightened weather stress conditions across urban as well as rural areas, said IMD sources.
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