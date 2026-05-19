Punjab, Haryana brace for severe heat wave as mercury nears 47°C; orange alert issued

Punjab Haryana heatwave conditions are set to intensify this week, with IMD warning of severe temperatures and prolonged heat stress across districts.

The heatwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana are set to intensify from Tuesday over the next four to five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several districts are expected to witness severe heatwave conditions, with daytime temperatures likely to hover between 45°C and 47°C in the worst-affected pockets.

On Monday, Bathinda in Punjab recorded 47°C, emerging as one of the hottest places in North India, while Sirsa in Haryana touched 46.2°C.

The sharp rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures has heightened discomfort levels, particularly during night hours, signalling the onset of a severe summer phase in the region.