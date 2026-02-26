‘Punjab exploring legal options.. your jobs are secure’: Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains assures teachers amid TET protests

Minister Harjot Singh Bains also said he is in constant touch with teachers' unions. (File photo)

Assuring teachers protesting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Thursday that the government was “exploring all legal options” to resolve the issue.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Bains said, “Your jobs are secure. No one will lose their job. The Punjab government stands firmly with its teachers.”

In a landmark ruling on September 1, 2025, the Supreme Court of India mandated that all teachers, including those in service, must qualify for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be eligible for promotions. Teachers with less than 5 years of service who leave before retirement are exempt from the TET to continue in their current roles, but they cannot be promoted unless they pass the test.