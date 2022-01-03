Punjab: Hargoindpura MLA quits BJP to return to Congress fold

Sri Hargoindpura MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, who had left the Congress to join the BJP a few days ago, has returned to the party.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary late on Sunday. The Congress was trying to get him back ever since he had quit the party and had also promised him a ticket from his constituency.

The Congress had earlier signalled that Laddi may not get a ticket but decided to offer him the candidature once he joined the BJP. A Congress leader said that it was an achievement for the party to get him back.