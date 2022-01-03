scorecardresearch
Monday, January 03, 2022
Punjab: Hargoindpura MLA quits BJP to return to Congress fold

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
January 3, 2022 11:13:04 am
Punjab MLAs Balwinder Singh Laddi and Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa joining the BJP on December 28. (Twitter/@BSLaddiOfficial)

Sri Hargoindpura MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, who had left the Congress to join the BJP a few days ago, has returned to the party.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary late on Sunday. The Congress was trying to get him back ever since he had quit the party and had also promised him a ticket from his constituency.

The Congress had earlier signalled that Laddi may not get a ticket but decided to offer him the candidature once he joined the BJP. A Congress leader said that it was an achievement for the party to get him back.

