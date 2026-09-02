Crackdown on gun culture: Punjab freezes new arms licences after ED red flags

Punjab has instructed authorities to stop issuing new arms licences amid concerns over alleged irregularities in the process, while renewals continue. (File photo for representative use).

The Punjab government Wednesday instructed all law enforcement authorities in the state not to issue any new arms licences amid concerns over alleged irregularities. Government sources revealed that Chief Secretary K A P Sinha issued oral directions to all deputy commissioners during a phone conference call.

“The orders have been issued on the apprehension that some ‘considerations’ have played a role in issuing arms licences to many individuals across the state,” an official said.

Two senior government officials confirmed the development to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity. They added that renewal of arms licences was taking place as usual, but new licences have been put on hold.