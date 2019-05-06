Punjab: Half-burnt body of man found at Lalru

Half burnt body of a man was found in Lalru Sunday morning. Police found some blood stains from near the body, following which a murder case was registered. The body has not yet been identified. Police officers said the victim seemed to be a labourer at factory in the area.

According to Lalru Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Inderjeet Singh, they received a call at around 7 am from a passer by, who informed that a half burnt body was lying near ITI chowk.

Inspector Inderjeet Singh added that on inspecting the crime spot, they found a bicycle parked near the body, a half-filled bottle of water, an empty quarter of liquor and a brick with blood stains on it. Police also found blood stains on a bench installed near the spot where the body was burnt.

“ It seemed that the man was murdered with a brick and the killer burnt the body to destroy the identity of the victim. Body parts below knees were not burnt. The killers used some paddy stubble, fodder and dry leaves to burn the body. It seems that the victim might a labourer somewhere in the area. We have asked all factories in the area to provide details of any of their missing workers,” Inspector Inderjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Replying to a question if anyone called the police for inquiring about any missing person, Inspector Inderjeet Singh denied receiving any calls for missing persons in the area.

Inspector Inderjeet Singh added that the doctors told them that the victim was around 35-36 years of age. He added that the body was kept at Derabassi civil hospital for identification. A murder case against unidentified persons has been registered at Lalru police station.

When asked about the deteriorating law and order problem in the area, considering this was a third such incident over 25 days, Inspector Inderjeet Singh said previous two such cases were solved by the police. He added that since Lalru was located on Punjab-Haryana border, criminals sometimes took advantage by committing the crimes elsewhere and then dumping the body in Lalru.