Punjab had highest no. of undertrial acquittals in 2019: NCRB records

A total of 8,116 undertrials were acquitted in Punjab in 2019, the highest number of such acquittals in a state, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

The report says a total of 61,359 undertrials (from across India) were acquitted by trial courts.

Punjab (8,116), Rajasthan (6,822), Uttar Pradesh (5,535), Madhya Pradesh (4,830), Jharkhand (4,820), Maharashtra (4,750) and Chhatisgarh (3,328) have reported most such acquittals.

Punjab reported the second highest number of unnatural deaths and suicides in jails.

Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of unnatural deaths (29), followed by Punjab (20) and West Bengal (12).

Of the 116 suicides, Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number, followed by Punjab (13) and West Bengal (11) during 2019, says the report.

As of December 31, 2019, 9,618 convicts were lodged in various jails of the country for committing offences under liquor and narcotics related acts under Special and Local Laws (SLL). “Punjab has reported the highest number of convicts (3,513), followed by Madhya Pradesh (837) and Uttar Pradesh (784), accounting for 36.53 per cent, 8.70 per cent and 8.15 per cent of the total convicted inmates lodged under SLL crimes which are specific to liquor and narcotics related offenses respectively,” said the report.

On vocational training, the report points out that “majority of training in agriculture was imparted in Punjab (494), followed by Jharkhand (422) and West Bengal (330)”.

In 2019, the highest number of complaints received from prisoners (or in-favour of the prisoners others can also lodge complaints) were from Punjab (60), Delhi (47) and Tamil Nadu (44).

A total of 190 complaints from prisoners were pending with their respective State Human Rights Commission for suitable action. Highest number of such prisoners’ complaints were pending with SHRC of Punjab (103), Karnatka (24) and Madhya Pradesh (21).

Out of 137 clashes/group clashes in prisons, the third highest were reported in Punjab (25) after Delhi which reported maximum (57), followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab’s track record

8,116: Undertrials were acquitted in Punjab by the end of 2019

20: Second highest number of unnatural deaths in jails

13: Second highest number of suicides in jails

3,513: Highest no. of convicts lodged in a state committing offences under liquor and narcotics related acts

494: Majority convicts who received vocational training

103: Highest no. Of complaints from prisoners pending with State Human Rights Commission

