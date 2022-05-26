Punjab guv sends back ‘one-legislator-one-pension’ ordinance, asks govt to place Bill in Budget session

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has returned the state government’s ordinance providing for a one-legislator-one-pension rule asking the government to place the Bill in the upcoming Budget session.

The Punjab Cabinet had on May 2 given its nod to the ordinance which was later sent to the Governor for his assent. The government will present its first Budget before June 30 and sources say they are planning it in the second week of June.

“This makes sense also. An ordinance is usually brought in when the next Vidhan Sabha session is to be conducted after two three months. Now, the ordinance would have to be taken up as the Bill in the Vidhan Sabha anyway,” said a functionary of the government.

The legislators, who were getting multiple pensions, would keep getting them till the Bill becomes an Act. “We wanted to save money going out from the state exchequer. Now, the ex-legislators would get multiple pensions for at least two more months,” said the functionary.

The former legislators in Punjab get pensions for supplementary terms also. By limiting the pension, the government would save Rs 19.53 crore of the state exchequer annually.

Once the Act is in place, every legislator would get only one pension of Rs 75,150 per month irrespective of the terms for which he gets elected. Earlier, some former legislators were getting pension as much as Rs 3 lakh per month. The fat pension of MLAs was frowned upon in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, after having taken over the reins of the government, had announced that the legislators would now get only one pension. For enforcing this rule, the government has to amend Clause 3(1) of ‘The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977’.

The legislators in Punjab get a basic pension of Rs 15,000 per month. On this, they get 50 per cent DP (A merger of DA and basic pension effected on April 1, 2004), and a DA of 234 per cent. Similarly, for every supplementary term, they get Rs 10,000 basic pension and DP and DA. The DA of 234 per cent was, however, not enhanced after December 31, 2016 onwards as the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had decided against it.

After the Act comes to force, the MLAs will get a pension of Rs 60,000 per month plus Dearness Allowance (as applicable to the pensioners of Punjab Government) instead of the present provision according to which a member is being paid a pension of Rs 15,000 per month plus Dearness Allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab Government Pensioners) for the first term, and an additional pension of Rs 10,000 plus Dearness Allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab Government Pensioners) for every subsequent term.