Land scam, dawn arrest: Punjab officer Anupreet’s ‘fall from grace’

A six-year-old highway compensation scam case, political controversies and repeated scrutiny finally culminated in the quiet arrest of Punjab PCS officer and Gurdaspur SDM Anupreet Kaur.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
6 min readChandigrahUpdated: Jun 8, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Anupreet KaurKaur, who grew up in Amritsar, is a doctor by training. She completed her MBBS before passing the state civil services examination in 2012. (File image enhanced by AI)
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On May 16, the morning quiet in Gurdaspur’s upscale Jail Road neighbourhood was suddenly shattered. At around 7 am, a team from the Tarn Taran Police arrived at the official residence of the Gurdaspur Sub-Divisional Magistrate and arrested her.

Anupreet Kaur was hurriedly escorted to a waiting police vehicle and driven away. By the time the local media got wind of the arrest of the serving SDM, Kaur was already in police custody.

But for all the secrecy, the arrest — announced only after the court remanded her in police custody — came as no surprise. A 2012-batch Punjab Civil Services officer, Kaur has been battling embezzlement and forgery allegations for the last six years. Officials accuse her of siphoning off Rs 1.63 crore in public money during a land acquisition drive for a national highway project. Kaur was posted in Patti, Tarn Taran, at the time of the alleged irregularities.

Other suspects booked in the case include her brother and five people investigators claim were illegal beneficiaries of the alleged racket. Kaur’s arrest came following the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s intervention in the case.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba told The Indian Express that the arrest was made after police received an investigation report.

Kaur, who grew up in Amritsar, is a doctor by training. She completed her MBBS before passing the state civil services examination in 2012. Her first posting was in Tarn Taran district.

In November 2014, Kaur married former kabaddi player Bachittar Singh Dhillon from Tarn Taran’s Rakh Sheron village. The marriage lasted only eight months. Kaur alleged that Dhillon demanded dowry and started harassing her soon after the wedding. She claimed that immediately after her marriage, Dhillon demanded Rs 5 lakh to start a business, forcing her to borrow the money from her parents.

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She also alleged that Dhillon tried to strangle her after she refused his demands for more money. The allegations led to the registration of a case against Dhillon. At the time, police allegedly recovered 260 grams of heroin from his vehicle, leading to an additional case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The couple has since separated.

This, however, was not the end of her troubles. Controversies continued to follow her. In 2015, Kaur faced allegations of electoral misconduct, though these were never proven. Navreet Singh Shafipur, then Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tarn Taran district president, filed a formal complaint against her before Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi during his visit in December 2015.

In the complaint, Shafipur accused Kaur of manipulating voter lists and declaring defeated candidates as winners in the local body polls held earlier that year, allegedly at the behest of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Although the Election Commission took no action, the complaint appeared peculiar given that the SAD and BJP were allies in the state.

She was again in the news ahead of the 2016 Khadoor Sahib Assembly by-election, when 10 Dalit families protested outside the SDM’s office in Tarn Taran in biting cold for over two weeks, seeking compensation in the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway project. These families wanted cash compensation after their homes had been demolished to make way for the highway.

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To quell the protest, Kaur allegedly sought the intervention of senior SAD leader and Khadoor Sahib candidate Ravinder Singh Brahmpura. Kaur denied seeking the SAD leader’s help, insisting that Brahmpura had attended the meeting only as a citizen. She was once again accused of professional misconduct as only a day later, Brahmpura’s son was nominated as the SAD candidate from Khadoor Sahib.

While none of these episodes led to any formal findings against her, they ensured Kaur remained a controversial figure in Punjab’s administrative circles. But it was during her posting as SDM, Patti, from January 2018 to February 2019 that allegations of financial impropriety first surfaced.

The construction project for NH-54 — the 646-km highway connecting Pathankot in Punjab to Rajasthan’s Bikaner district — passes through Tarn Taran. A 2013 gazette notification from the Centre had already approved land acquisition in six villages in the Patti sub-division: Tatla, Harike, Nathupur, Buh, Marhana and Jaunke. Kaur was tasked with overseeing the acquisition by verifying ownership through revenue records and ensuring compensation was distributed accordingly.

According to investigators, this mandatory verification was deliberately bypassed, resulting in money being transferred into the bank accounts of five ineligible beneficiaries whose names did not appear in revenue records.

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“In the first instance, a sum of Rs 1.63 crore was transferred into the bank accounts of Jasbir Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Sartaj Singh, Bikramjit Singh and Gurjit Kaur, none of whom owned land in the project zone or appeared in the 2013 notification,” one investigator told The Indian Express. “Official files were manipulated to make the payments appear legitimate.”

The most damning allegation, however, involved her brother, Sandeep Singh. According to investigators, Rs 88 lakh was transferred from the same compensation fund to Sandeep Singh’s bank account for land that never existed in revenue records.

“The fraud came to light only after Dr Anupreet Kaur was transferred to Jalandhar in 2019 and her successor, Navraj Singh Brar, began reviewing the files. Brar was alarmed by what he found and forwarded a complaint to then deputy commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal,” one official said.

The first FIR in the case was filed on September 5, 2019, against Kaur and five others at City Patti police station. Kaur, who was then posted at the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner’s office, was suspended. A second FIR followed in 2021 — on the basis of a complaint by another SDM — and also named her brother Sandeep Singh.

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The two FIRs invoked sections pertaining to cheating, criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and forgery. All suspects except Kaur were arrested in 2019 and eventually released on bail.

In 2024, Kaur was reinstated. The same year, she moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to quash the FIR against her.

That petition is still being heard. At the last hearing on April 24, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked the Director General of Police, Punjab, to file an affidavit on the status of the probe, questioning how Kaur continued to serve as an SDM despite multiple inquiries.

Soon after her arrest, Kaur was suspended again.

Her legal representative, J S Bhullar, told the court that the officer should not be held responsible “for actions taken before her posting, because the compensation had already been approved by previous officers and her only task was disbursement”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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