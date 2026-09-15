Punjab to roll out ‘guaranteed pension’ scheme, but employees will still contribute 10%

The review exercise will also include a study of the central government's Unified Pension Scheme and those run by other state governments. (File photo)

The Punjab government has said it will activate a ‘guaranteed pension’ scheme for its employees – one that resembles but is not the same as the Old Pension Scheme.

In a notification on Sunday the state’s Finance Department referred to an earlier announcement – on November 18, 2022, which made that ‘guaranteed pension’ promise – said it needed four months more to finalise and execute the new scheme.

Crucially, however, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party – which faces an Assembly election that will likely take place in February 2027 – said the nature of the proposed payout will continue to be that of a ‘defined contributory pension scheme’.