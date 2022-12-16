scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Foodgrain tenders scam: Former minister Ashu’s PA surrenders in Ludhiana

Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, Ashu'a personal assistance, had been absconding since the day a case was registered against him in a Rs 2,000 transportation tenders scam.

Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu outside court in Ludhiana in August. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh/File)
Pankaj Meenu Malhotra, the ‘personal assistant’ of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, surrendered at the SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana Friday. Malhotra had been absconding since the day a case was registered against him in the foodgrain transport tenders scam.

Earlier, the Vigilance had initiated proclaimed offender proceedings against Malhotra.

Telu Ram, one of the accused contractors, in his statement had claimed that he had paid a Rs 6 lakh bribe to Malhotra to arrange a meeting with Ashu.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Thursday filed a 1,556-page chargesheet against former minister Ashu and the other accused in the case. In the chargesheet, the Vigilance stated that even as Malhotra was never hired as the “official” PA of Ashu, he used to introduce himself as in this manner to the public and handle the former minister’s official work.

Ludhiana Vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said Malhotra surrendered at his office Friday.

Ashu is a two-time MLA representing Ludhiana West. He was a minister for food and civil supplies in the Capt Amarinder Singh’s cabinet.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:52:19 pm
