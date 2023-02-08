Punjab govt’s first ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ to be held at PAU on February 12: Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh

The Punjab government will organise the first ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ (government-farmer meet) on February 12 at the Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana, said Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Wednesday.

Dhaliwal added that the main purpose of this meeting is to promote the cultivation of water-saving crops by reducing the area under wheat-paddy and to promote other agricultural occupations.

Dhaliwal said that during this event, there will be a direct dialogue between the government and the farmers to form a new agricultural policy of the state. He said that during this meeting, progressive farmers from all over Punjab would give their suggestions directly to the Chief Minister and discussions will be held through open dialogues between the administration, departments, agricultural research institutes and farmers. He said that it would help chalk out plans to diversify the state’s agriculture, make it profitable and help in carrying out agricultural reforms.

Dhaliwal further said that five thousand farmers or entrepreneurs have been invited for this farmer-government meeting. He said that the participation of experienced farmers with extensive knowledge of various subjects related to agriculture and allied occupations has been ensured. Apart from this, members of various agricultural clubs and associations will also participate in the meeting. He said that the participation of women farmers belonging to self-help groups, cooperative societies has also been ensured.

He added that 20 ‘Slaaah Mashwara Booths’ for suggestions regarding production of vegetables, fruits, sugarcane, coarse grains, medicinal plants and aromatic plants, poultry farming, fish farming, goat farming, fodder, dairy, agricultural machinery, coastal areas, forestry, mushrooms and beekeeping, food processing and value addition and start up, organic farming, pulses and oilseeds, wheat, paddy and maize and basmati etc will be set up at the meeting venue. He said that subject experts will be present at these 20 different booths, who will give suggestions to the farmers besides addressing their queries.

Dhaliwal said that 11 different departments, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Mandi Board, Poultry, Soil and Water Conservation, Punjab Agro Industries, Millfed and Markfed will organise exhibitions on this occasion. He also said that these exhibitions will be full of information to guide the farmers.