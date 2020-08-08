Punjab govt withdraws police security to ‘rebel MP’ Bajwa

Amarinder Singh and Partap Singh Bajwa. Amarinder Singh and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Days after he raised the banner of revolt against Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the Punjab government Saturday decided to withdraw the state police security given to Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, stating that he “virtually faced no threat” and that the Congress leader was “now getting the central security directly accorded to him by the Union Home Ministry.”

He currently has six Punjab Police personnel and an escort with a driver, which are now being withdrawn, as per an official statement. Till March 23, Bajwa had 14 Punjab Punjab personnel in his security detail, apart from those from the CISF, but a few were withdrawn by the state government for Covid duties.

The decision to withdraw the state police security comes days after Bajwa and another Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Shamsher Singh Dullo, opened a front against the CM after the hooch tragedy that claimed more than 110 lives and later against state party chief Sunil Jakhar, after he came up in support of Amarinder Singh. While Bajwa’s verbal attack on party’s own government continues, the high command is yet to intervene.

“The Punjab government has decided to withdraw the state police security from Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa after an assessment showed that he had virtually no threat perception and was, in any case, now getting the central security directly accorded to him by the Union Home Ministry,” the statement read.

The state police security provided to Bajwa had become redundant since he had procured personal security directly from Home Minister Amit Shah. “A mixed security component was, in any case, not considered good, particularly when the Rajya Sabha MP had, by opting for central security, showed that he had no faith in the state police,” the statement read.

“Contrary to claims made by Bajwa, the central security he had got was not at the behest of the Congress leadership. In fact, the Union Home Ministry had not even consulted the state government to gauge the threat perception, which is usually done before providing central security to any person,” it added. “Bajwa, as Rajya Sabha MP, may have simply approached the party’s leader in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to seek central security, and as is the norm, the latter could have simply sent his request to the Union Home Ministry. However, for some reason, the Home Ministry chose not to discuss the matter of Bajwa’s threat perception with the state government in this case, which was a clear deviation from the norm followed in such cases”.

It further said that Bajwa had actually been getting enhanced security from Punjab Police all this time, way beyond what he was entitled to as Rajya Sabha MP. This was because the state government had decided not to withdraw the security he had at his disposal as then president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). Ideally, the enhanced security should have been pulled out as soon as he became MP, with virtually zero threat perception.

Bajwa was given Z Category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 19 and as of date has 25 CISF personnel for personal security, house protection and escort, besides two escort drivers.

