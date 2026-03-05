Punjab Govt weighs Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women, AAP’s unfulfilled poll promise

The move comes as the AAP Government in Punjab approaches the fag end of its tenure and amid increasing pressure from Opposition parties, which have repeatedly questioned the delay in fulfilling the promise.
The Punjab Government is likely to announce a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women, a key pre-poll promise of the ruling AAP that has not been fulfilled for nearly four years, in the state budget to be presented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday.
While the AAP had promised monthly Rs 1,000 to every woman above the age of 18, officials said the Government was examining various eligibility options, including whether the scheme should cover all adult women or be targeted towards certain income groups. The potential financial burden of the programme is also being assessed.
Punjab has roughly one crore women voters, and providing Rs 1,000 per month to each beneficiary could involve an expenditure running into Rs 12,000 crore annually. Sources said the finance department had been evaluating the fiscal implications while working on the budget.
The move comes as the Government approaches the fag end of its tenure and amid increasing pressure from Opposition parties, which have repeatedly questioned the delay in implementing the promise.
Senior government functionaries, however, maintain that the administration has been focusing on stabilising the state’s finances and rolling out other welfare and development initiatives during the past few years.
“The scheme would join a series of welfare programmes introduced by the Government since it came to power,” said an AAP leader.
One of the first major steps announced in the Government’s initial budget was 300 units of free electricity every month for domestic consumers. The scheme was implemented in July 2022. TheGovernment has also continued the free power subsidy for agricultural tubewells, a policy aimed at supporting farmers. The scheme has jacked up the state’s subsidy bill to over Rs 22,000 crore annually.
Another flagship initiative has been the rollout of Aam Aadmi Clinics, neighbourhood health centres providing free consultations, medicines, and diagnostic tests. As many as 881 clinics have been opened across the state, particularly in rural areas and urban localities where access to primary healthcare facilities was limited. These dispense 80 types of medicines and conduct 38 diagnostic tests.
Mukh Mantri Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana
In the 2025-26 budget, the Government had announced a plan to bring all 65 lakh families of Punjab under the ambit of a state health insurance scheme. Earlier, only 45 lakh families in the state were enrolled in government health insurance schemes, of which 16 lakh families were covered under the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana. The families get an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh under the scheme. The Government has now not only extended the scheme to all families but also raised the insurance cover to Rs 10 lakh. It has allocated Rs 778 crore for the scheme, rolled out two months ago.
The budget also had a provision to repair and build link roads, and 18,944 km of link roads are being constructed/upgraded at a cost of Rs 2,873 crore. The provision was rather delayed as the Government was not able to repair rural roads in its last three years due to a lack of funds.
The Government had also announced plans to expand medical education and health infrastructure, including the establishment of new medical colleges in different districts. In the education sector, the administration introduced programmes aimed at transforming government schools. Initiatives such as Schools of Happiness and Schools of Brilliance were launched to improve infrastructure, enhance learning outcomes and encourage innovative teaching methods.
Allocations have also been made for crop diversification, horticulture development, and agricultural mechanisation. The Government has also attempted to address the problem of stubble burning through subsidies for crop residue management machinery and other measures.
