Punjab Govt weighs Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women, AAP’s unfulfilled poll promise

Punjab has roughly one crore women voters, and providing Rs 1,000 per month to each beneficiary could involve an expenditure running into Rs 12,000 crore annually. (File photo)

The Punjab Government is likely to announce a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women, a key pre-poll promise of the ruling AAP that has not been fulfilled for nearly four years, in the state budget to be presented by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday.

While the AAP had promised monthly Rs 1,000 to every woman above the age of 18, officials said the Government was examining various eligibility options, including whether the scheme should cover all adult women or be targeted towards certain income groups. The potential financial burden of the programme is also being assessed.

Punjab has roughly one crore women voters, and providing Rs 1,000 per month to each beneficiary could involve an expenditure running into Rs 12,000 crore annually. Sources said the finance department had been evaluating the fiscal implications while working on the budget.