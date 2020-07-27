Punjab: Govt to supply plasma to private hospitals for Rs 20,000 per unit

Punjab had set up its first plasma bank at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala last week. (Representational) Punjab had set up its first plasma bank at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala last week. (Representational)

The Punjab government Sunday decided to provide plasma to private hospitals from government plasma bank at reasonable cost.

A spokesperson of the Department of Medical Education and Research said that private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients were demanding they should be provided plasma from the day of establisment of the plasma bank. After deliberation with experts of the field, the state government has decided to provide plasma to these private hospitals for Rs 20,000 per unit.

The spokesperson, however, said plasma would be made available free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in the government hospitals of Punjab.

Punjab had set up its first plasma bank at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala last week. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday had stated the government was going to set up two more plasma banks at Faridkot and Patiala.

