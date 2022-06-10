Hit to Badal’s business, Punjab govt to run luxury buses directly to Delhi’s IGI airport

In a move aimed at hitting the transport mafia, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the government-run luxury buses would ply directly to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Punjab. The services would be available from June 15.

Earlier, only private buses were plying from Punjab to Delhi international airport and it was a huge issue in the state.

In a video message, Mann said that the fare of these buses would be less than half of what was being charged by the private bus operators.

The move is also aimed at hitting the interests of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s family, which owns the Indo-Canadian Transport Company Private Limited. The buses of this company ply from Punjab to Delhi airport. Earlier, only these buses had the permit to ply to Delhi airport directly. The government run buses would ply till the Delhi interstate bus terminal.

While the previous Congress government had also promised before the 2017 polls that it would allow government luxury buses to ply to the Delhi international airport, it was not done. When Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had taken over as the Transport Minister during former CM Charanjit SIngh Channi’s regime, he had taken up the matter with the Delhi government also.