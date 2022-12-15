scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Punjab govt to rehabilitate affected families

The families were forced to brave the chilly weather while spending the night in the open. Several of them had claimed that their families were living in the houses since 1947.

punjab news, anti-encroachment drive news, indian expressPunjab government will rehabilitate the families whose houses were demolished during a recent anti-encroachment drive in Jalandhar. (File)

Punjab government will rehabilitate the families whose houses were demolished during a recent anti-encroachment drive in Jalandhar, the AAP said on Wednesday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the drive was carried out on the directions of the Supreme Court and announced that each affected family will soon be given a two-room house in Jalandhar. A few days ago, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust had carried out the drive at Latifpura in which several houses built illegally on public land were demolished after the 50 families living in them lost the legal battle. The families were forced to brave the chilly weather while spending the night in the open. Several of them had claimed that their families were living in the houses since 1947.

AAP MLA Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Raman Arora from Jalandhar Center, party’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and Chairman of the Improvement Trust Jagtar Singh Sanghera, said, “The AAP is a pro-poor and pro-people government and this drive was carried out only on the directions of the Supreme Court.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:48:14 am
