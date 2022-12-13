Punjab govt to recruit 2,100 cops every year for four years

The Punjab government Monday gave nod for recruiting 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors in the state police force every year for the next four years.

The decision to recruit 7,200 constables and 1,200 sub-inspectors was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sharing details, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state government will recruit youths to the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in the Punjab Police every year.

“We will advertise 2100 posts every year. We will fill these posts in the same year. This will keep the youths interested and vying for these posts,” he said, adding every year around 2.50 lakh candidates are expected to apply.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said a fixed schedule will be adopted for publishing advertisements, and conducting and declaring results for these exams. Advertisement for the exam will be issued in January, the written exam will be held in May and June, the physical test will be conducted in September and the result will be announced in November every year, said a spokesperson of the chief minister’s office.

At the meeting, the Cabinet also gave the green signal to fill up 710 vacant posts of revenue patwaris.

This will help in maintaining and updating the new record as well as maintaining old revenue records to facilitate the general public in availing these services in a time-bound manner, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

To streamline the activities of the National Cadet Corps, the Cabinet also gave approval to the department of higher education and languages to hire 203 employees on an outsourcing basis.

The Cabinet also gave nod to amend the new crusher policy to get rid of the double charging of the environment management fund (EMF). Under the new crusher policy, the EMF at the rate of Re 1 per cubic feet is to be charged both from the screening as well as crushing units on the same output, which enhances the input cost.

In the larger public interest, it has been decided that if the EMF has already been paid by the screening plant for the quantity that has not been sold in the open market or to the end users directly, the EMF amount will be refunded to the said screening plant unit within two months.

Advertisement

The Cabinet also extended relaxation for crusher units to pay their security deposit in three instalments up to a maximum period of six months.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to amend the relevant section of the North India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, for recovery of canal or river water charges for non-irrigation use. With this decision, the state government will generate Rs 186 crore per annum.