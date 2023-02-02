Punjab govt to provide uniforms to pre-primary students of govt school: Harjot Singh Bains

The Punjab government will provide uniforms to LKG and UKG students of government primary schools in the state.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that uniforms will be given to 3,51,724 students of pre-primary classes, which are operational since 2017, in government schools of the state and Rs 21.10 crore has been released by the Education Department.

“Earlier, uniforms were not provided to these students, but after the matter came into my notice, officials were directed to take immediate action,” Bains said.

He added that special classrooms equipped with thing to interests toddlers have been constructed with an aim of development education sector in the state. The government is making all efforts for the better future of lakhs of students studying in government schools, he said.