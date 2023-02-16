Punjab govt to HC: Will revoke order removing Gulati as women panel chairperson

The Punjab government informed the high court (HC) here on Wednesday that it will revoke its order removing Manisha Gulati as the State Women Commission chairperson.

Gulati had on Tuesday moved the HC against the state government’s January 31 order to remove her from the post by withdrawing a September 2020 letter through which her tenure had been extended till March 2024.

As per Gulati’s counsel, senior advocate Chetan Mittal, she was initially appointed on March 13, 2018, for a period of three years and her tenure was extended vide order dated September 18, 2020 from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2024. Gulati has alleged that her tenure was curtailed abruptly through an impugned order dated January 31, 2023, by stating that there is no power of extension under the Punjab State Commission Act and by bonafide mistake of the government, her period has been extended.

As the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, counsel representing the Punjab, on instructions from Bhupinder Kaur, Under Secretary, Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab, submitted that the impugned order dated January 31, 2023 will be withdrawn Wednesday itself.

However, he submitted that the state proposes to pass an appropriate fresh order, in accordance with the law.