Punjab govt to begin development works in residential societies

In what can be said to be a major relief to the people living in residential societies in Mohali, the Punjab government Friday decided to undertake development works in all residential societies of the city at its own level. The government has also sanctioned a fund of Rs 2.10 crore.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, said that the funds have been sanctioned by the Local Bodies department. He said that the department had issued instructions to the Municipal Corporation (MC) and approved these development works under Section 82 (3) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.

The minister further said following this decision, various development works will be carried out at Darshan Vihar Society, United Cooperative Society, Pancham Society, SBI Colony, Housefed, Guru Tegh Bahadur Complex, SCL Society, Joginder Vihar, Jalvayu Vihar Society, Commando Complex, Police Colonies, Army Flats, Ivory Tower and Mayfair, at a total cost of over Rs two crore.

“The work estimates have been chalked out. This fund will be utilised for internal works of the societies like parks, internal roads, LED street lights, inter-lock tiles,” he said, adding, that this was the first time ever that the government was going to carry out the internal development work of residential societies at its own level.

With the Punjab government’s decision, people living in residential societies are expecting be equal development of all areas under the Municipal Corporation and no area will be deprived of development works.

Sidhu said that he had been raising this issue with the government for a long time so that the city could be developed as a model city by providing equitable development.

