Punjab govt tells HC that it will reframe proposed ‘atta’ home delivery scheme

The Punjab government on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High court that it would reframe the proposed scheme of home delivery of ‘atta’ (wheat flour) by bringing certain changes in it to bring it in sync with the provisions of National Food Security Act, 2013, and Punjab Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing and Control) Order, 2016.

An affidavit in this regard was filed by Additional Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, TK Goyal before a bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli.

The high court, during the hearing last month, had restrained the state government for awarding tender for the home delivery of wheat flour at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

An association of depot holders had challenged the state government’s move of delivering ‘atta’ at the doorstep of beneficiaries. The depot holders (fair price shop owners) had argued that they would be out of job if the scheme was implemented through newly appointed distribution delivery agencies. Punjab has a network of 17000 fair price shops.

In the month of May, the state Cabinet had given approval to roll out home delivery service of ‘atta’ from October 1 to beneficiaries enrolled under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The AAP government had proposed Rs 497 crore in the budget for the home delivery of ‘atta’.

In the resumed hearing on Monday, the state government through the affidavit by the additional secretary of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, told the court that the entire issue has been re-examined. It has been decided that certain amendments are required to be carried out in the home delivery service to bring in sync with the provisions of National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

The pending RFP (request for proposal) issued for selection of delivery service shall be given effect to after bringing about desired changes in the service, as per the affidavit. It also told the HC that while implementing changes in the home delivery service, interest of all the stakeholders including the FPS (fair price shop) owners shall be taken into account.