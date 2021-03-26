Punjab govt suspends five top cops named by anti-drug STF in report

The seized heroin was worth around Rs 26 crore in the international market.

The Punjab government has suspended five police officials, including an IPS and four PPS, named by the anti-drug Special Task Force in a report for their alleged role in a drug smuggling racket being run by a former sarpanch.

The Indian Express had reported how the STF kept waiting for a response from the Punjab government for three months on its findings that politicians, police officers and civilians were involved in drug racket busted with the arrest of former Sarpanch Gurdeep Singh in Ludhiana.

Now Punjab government has suspended IPS officer Paramraj Umranangal and and PPS officers including assistant Commandant, IRB Pathankot, Varinderjit Thind; SP(D) Faridkot, Seva Singh Mali; and DSPs Parminder Singh Bath and Karansher Singh.

A letter issued by the Punjab Home Department on March 23 to Director General of Police reads: ”Considering your proposal and discussion on the issue at the level of competent authority, these police officers are suspended for their involvement in the FIR No. 147, dated November 6, 2020… Departmental action should be initiated against all officers and chargesheet should be prepared and sent to the government as soon as possible… STF should complete its investigation in the case and final report should be submitted as soon as possible… A report should be prepared and sent to the Indian government in case of IPS officer Paramraj Umranangal about his suspension”.

Umranangal is already suspended in connection with the 2015 Kotakpura police firing incident. The STF report had leveled serious allegations against Umranangal and Thind.

In November last year, the anti-drug STF had arrested four persons, including a former sarpanch of Rano village in Ludhiana, Gurdeep Singh, recovering 5.39 kg heroin along with Rs 21 lakh ‘drug money’ near Jagraon. Police had said that a fleet of luxury cars and three weapons were also recovered from them. The seized heroin was worth around Rs 26 crore in the international market.

The drug

The office of additional DGP, Special Task Force, Punjab, in a letter dated December 2, 2020, to the state police chief, chief principal secretary and chief minister, said: “During the course of investigation into FIR dated November 6, 2020 under sections 21/23/25/2,A, 29/61/85 NDPS Act 25/54/S9 Arms Act, 420/471/472 IPC at police station STF Phase-4, SAS Nagar, various details of corruption and illegalities by police officers/officials and civilians including politicians have come to the notice of the investigating officer. The interim report is enclosed herewith for further necessary action…”

Suspense over names of politicians

The covering letter of the STF report mentioned that names of politicians have also surfaced in the report.

So far government has not made public the names of the politicians.