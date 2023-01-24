scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab govt approves Rs 4.53 cr for building science and commerce blocks in 15 govt schools

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that strengthening education infrastructure and imparting quality education were topmost priority for the Punjab government.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh BainsPunjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains (File)

The Punjab government on Tuesday approved Rs 4.53 crore for the construction of new educational blocks of science and commerce groups in 15 government senior secondary schools.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that strengthening education infrastructure and imparting quality education were topmost priority for the Punjab government.

Bains said that new science groups have been started in 12 government senior secondary schools of the state, including Government Senior Secondary School Ghuda of Bathinda and Girls’ School Mandi Kalan, Government Senior Secondary School Kundal of Fazilka, Government Senior Secondary School Dharmpura of Jalandhar, Government Senior Secondary School Lasara, Government Girls Senior Secondary School Breta, Jhunir, Khaila Kalan and Karandi all from Mansa, Government Senior Secondary School Karamgarh-Shatrana of Patiala, Government Girls Senior Secondary School Munak of Sangrur and Government Senior Secondary School of Tarn Taran district. A total of Rs 3.96 crore or Rs 33 lakh each school grant has been approved for the construction of science blocks in these schools.

More from Chandigarh

Similarly, an amount of Rs 19.15 lakh per school or a total of Rs 57.45 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of commerce blocks for Government Senior Secondary Girls School Bhador in Barnala, Government Senior Secondary School Kallar Khera of Fazilka and Government Senior Secondary School Karamgarh-Shutrana of Patiala, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:51 IST
Next Story

Try ‘chickpea tikki burgers’ for dinner tonight (recipe inside)

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close