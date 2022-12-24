Punjab govt schools deck up for ‘Mega PTM’ today, over 10 lakh parents targeted

Reading corners to exhibitions displaying achievements of students; library langar (books exhibition) to decor welcoming parents— the government schools in Punjab are all decked up to welcome parents for Mega Parents Teacher Meeting (PTM), Saturday.

The PTM has been named ‘Inspire 2.0’ to encourage a dialogue between teachers and parents about the progress of children.

The education department had also sent CM Bhagwant Mann’s pre-recorded audio, video and text messages to parents to motivate them to attend PTM. The department is expecting at least 10 lakh parents across more than 19,000 schools to attend the PTM today, said Maninder Sarkaria, director, SCERT, Punjab.

The meet is being held in all primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools.

Amarjit Singh Chahal, a teacher from a village in Mansa said that they have setup a ‘reading corner’ in the school to exhibit to parents that how they can setup a similar one in their homes, with readily available resources, to inculcate reading habits among children.

Schools have also been suggested to make parents sign a pledge that ‘I will send my child to school everyday.’

Welcome signboards and inspirational messages to encourage parents from rural and underprivileged backgrounds to become a participant in their children’s progress have also been put up in campuses.

However this is not a first that PTM is being held in government schools of Punjab. Earlier also it has been held multiple times since 2020 when then secretary education Krishan Kumar had initiated this step in government schools of Punjab. However this time AAP government has gone all out to publicize it as their initiative and huge advertisements were given a day before in mass media to publicize Inspire 2.0.