Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Punjab govt schools deck up for ‘Mega PTM’ today, over 10 lakh parents targeted

The education department sent CM Bhagwant Mann’s recorded audio and video messages to parents to motivate them to attend PTM

The meet is being held in all primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools.
Reading corners to exhibitions displaying achievements of students; library langar (books exhibition) to decor welcoming parents— the government schools in Punjab are all decked up to welcome parents for Mega Parents Teacher Meeting (PTM), Saturday.

The PTM has been named ‘Inspire 2.0’ to encourage a dialogue between teachers and parents about the progress of children.

This is not a first that PTM is being held in government schools of Punjab.

The education department had also sent CM Bhagwant Mann’s pre-recorded audio, video and text messages to parents to motivate them to attend PTM. The department is expecting at least 10 lakh parents across more than 19,000 schools to attend the PTM today, said Maninder Sarkaria, director, SCERT, Punjab.

The meet is being held in all primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools.

Amarjit Singh Chahal, a teacher from a village in Mansa said that they have setup a ‘reading corner’ in the school to exhibit to parents that how they can setup a similar one in their homes, with readily available resources, to inculcate reading habits among children.

Schools have also been suggested to make parents sign a pledge that ‘I will send my child to school everyday.’

Schools have also been suggested to make parents sign a pledge that ‘I will send my child to school everyday.’ (Express)

Welcome signboards and inspirational messages to encourage parents from rural and underprivileged backgrounds to become a participant in their children’s progress have also been put up in campuses.

However this is not a first that PTM is being held in government schools of Punjab. Earlier also it has been held multiple times since 2020 when then secretary education Krishan Kumar had initiated this step in government schools of Punjab. However this time AAP government has gone all out to publicize it as their initiative and huge advertisements were given a day before in mass media to publicize Inspire 2.0.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 12:59:36 pm
Kozhikode Medical College hostel restrictions row: About time that women make some noise, push back

