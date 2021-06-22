Punjab govt school teachers the only 2 from India selected for online Malaysian training workshop

DAYS AFTER Punjab emerged at the top of the Centre’s Performance Grading Index (PGI), two government school teachers have brought laurels to the state with their selection for the online Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program for ‘Digital tools to develop basic English language Proficiency,’ being organised by the Malaysian government. They are the only teachers selected from India.

English lecturers Rohit Singh Saini and Shakti Kumar of Government Senior Secondary School Qadianwali (Jalandhar) and Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Senior Secondary School Bharat Nagar (Ludhiana), respectively, have been selected for the workshop, said the education department. Saini, who is the first recipient of the Malti Gyan Peeth award, has been teaching since 2006 and Kumar has been teaching in government schools since 1997.

Both teachers have appeared for an online test of Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) recently organised for this programme.

Congratulating the teachers, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said it was a matter of great pride for the education department that teachers from government schools have been selected for an international forum.

The Malaysian government has called for applications from eligible candidates from various countries for the training program. In this regard, a letter was issued by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India under the Department of Economic Affairs, asking the states to register their nominations in this regard. The Malaysian government has selected 15 eligible candidates from different countries for this international training program.

According to a spokesperson of the school education department, the training is being imparted in two phases from June 21 to June 28 and June 28 to July 2, respectively. Punjab had sent nominations of six eligible teachers out of which two were selected. Apart from this, online pre-examination of the concerned teachers was also conducted after the nomination.

These teachers will participate in the scheduled virtual training program organised by the Malaysian government. Out of the total 15 selected candidates, 2 are from India, 10 from Sudan, one each from Thailand, Philippines and Ukraine respectively.