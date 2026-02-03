‘A serious threat’: Punjab Govt rejects detained MP Amritpal ‘s plea to attend budget session

State cites grave security threats and Supreme Court rulings; NSA detention to continue uninterrupted until April 2026.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readFeb 3, 2026 12:55 PM IST
Amritpal SinghFile photo of Amritpal Singh.
The Punjab Government on Monday rejected the application of detained Lok Sabha MP Amritpal Singh for temporary release under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, to attend the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The decision, issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, comes in compliance with a Punjab and Haryana High Court directive dated January 23.

Amritpal Singh, the 33-year-old MP from Khadoor Sahib constituency, is presently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam, since April 23 under a preventive detention order passed by the District Magistrate, Amritsar. The detention was subsequently approved by the state government, confirmed by the Advisory Board, and extended for a full 12-month period until April 22, 2026.

Amritpal Singh sought temporary release

In his representation dated January 17, Singh had sought temporary release to personally attend the Budget Session, scheduled in two phases: January 28 to February 13, and March 9 to April 2. He had also requested authorities to make necessary arrangements for his presence in Parliament.

The Punjab Government, however, declined the request, stating that Singh’s release, even temporarily, would pose a “serious threat/prejudice to the security of the State and the maintenance of Public Order.” The order references detailed grounds of detention that describe Singh’s activities as “highly dangerous” with the “potential and designs to imperil and subvert the security of the State.”

Both the District Magistrate, Amritsar, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), strongly opposed the temporary release in their comments submitted to the government.

The order heavily relies on constitutional precedents. It cites the 1966 Supreme Court Constitution Bench judgment in K. Anandan Nambiar and another Vs. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Madras and others, which held that a detained Member of Parliament has no constitutional right to attend parliamentary sessions and enjoys no special status above an ordinary citizen. This principle was reaffirmed in the 1975 Constitution Bench ruling in Smt Indira Nehru Gandhi Vs. Shri Raj Narain & Anr.

“Taking into consideration the entire record and keeping in mind the gravity and enormity of the Grounds of Detention… necessitating his continuous and uninterrupted detention for the maximum period of twelve months… and the absence of any legally enforceable right to attend the session(s) of Parliament while in detention,” the government order states, Singh’s application stands declined.

Story continues below this ad

The decision was communicated to Singh via email and special messenger through the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail, as well as to his counsel, Senior Advocate R.S. Bains. Copies have also been sent to central ministries, the Director General of Police, Punjab, and other concerned authorities.

Amritpal Singh, leader of Waris Punjab De, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 while already in judicial custody in Assam in connection with various cases. His detention under the NSA was imposed shortly before the expiry of an earlier detention period, citing continued threat to national security and public order.

Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper's coverage of north India's most politically and institutionally significant regions.

