Punjab Govt appoints Raghav Chadha chairman of temporary advisory panel

Five days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann set up a temporary advisory committee on “matters of public importance”, the state government Monday appointed AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as its chairperson.

The appointment comes amidst strong resistance by opposition parties even as the name of Raghav Chadha as the chairperson of the committee was doing the rounds. The opposition, which has been accusing Mann of running a subservient government in Punjab, had alleged that the chief minister would make Chadha the de facto CM of the state by making him the committee’s chairman.

Last Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann had ordered a temporary committee and Chief Secretary V K Janjua issued a notification saying it will advise the government on the issues of public administration.

The notification read: “Chief Minister of Punjab has undertaken a review of the working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the Government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to Public Administration. Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a temporary Committee to advise the Government of State of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to Public Administration as and when such advice is sought from it”.

The committee was formed with such terms of reference so that a Rajya Sabha member could be appointed as its chairperson without violating the office of profit rule, under which a parliamentarian or a legislator cannot take up an assignment of a chairperson, sources have indicated.

With the constitution of the committee, its chairperson would be able able to take part in official meetings and give his advice to the government on paper.