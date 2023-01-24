scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Punjab govt promotes 5 IPS officers to DIG rank

Officers in the ranks of Inspector General or DIG are posted as police commissioners at the Commissionerate. There are three Commissionerate's in Punjab – Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

After his premature repatriation to Punjab from Chandigarh, where he was serving as SSP, Kuldeep Singh Chahal was posted as Jalandhar police commissioner in a reshuffle on Saturday. (Express Photo)

The Punjab government on Tuesday promoted five 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of Punjab cadre Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Naveen Singla, Swapan Sharma, Ajay Maluja and Rakesh Kumar Kaushal to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

In a reshuffle on Saturday, Chahal was posted as Jalandhar police commissioner after his premature repatriation to Punjab last month from deputation in the Union Territory of Chandigarh where he was serving as Senior Superintendent of Police.

Officers in the ranks of Inspector General or DIG are posted as police commissioners at the Commissionerate. There are three Commissionerate’s in Punjab – Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The promotion order by the Punjab home department read that Swapan Sharma (Amritsar Rural SSP) was being promoted subject to the condition that he will complete MCTP (Mid Career Training Programme) Phase-III within two years and the actual financial benefits would accrue only after the officer becomes eligible for the financial benefits admissible under JAG (Junior Administrative Grade) and Selection Grade.

In the case of Maluja and Kaushal, “this promotion order would be subject to review of select list/re-determination of seniority/re-assignment of year of allotment of IPS officers by MHA, if any”.

Singla, who was looking after the work of DIG (Administration), was on Saturday posted to look after the work of DIG (Intelligence).

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:20 IST
