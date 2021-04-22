Punjab govt postpones ‘job fair’ by 45 days citing Covid restrictions

Amid rising Covid cases in the state, the Punjab government has postponed the nine-day ‘Job fair’ which was scheduled to commence on Thursday, by 45 days.

“Job melas have been postponed for 45 days. The next dates for same will be informed to you in due course of time,” read a correspondence from director (employment) to district employment officers across the state Tuesday.

On April 13, The Indian Express had reported how, battling with a major surge in Covid infections and deaths amid an ongoing second wave, and after ordering a ban on political gatherings, the Congress government in poll-bound Punjab was set to organise nine-day mega job fair to fill “more than 2.5 lakh vacancies in private sector”. “Immediately inform the deputy commissioners, ADCs cum CEO DBEEs (District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises), all job seekers and employers.

It shall be the personal responsibility of the district in-charges and deputy CEOs to ensure everyone is duly informed. No one should be put to any inconvenience,” read the correspondence.