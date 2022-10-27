scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Punjab govt survey finds 90,248 dead people drawing state pensions

It amounted to Rs 13.53 crore per month and Rs 162.36 crore annually

FILE-Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing media at Punjab Bhawan after meeting with Haryana Chief Minister on SYL issue in Chandigarh on 14/10/2022 on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab’s Social Security, Women, and Child Development Department has conducted a survey during which 90,248 deceased people have been identified who were still drawing pensions from various state schemes. Officials said that the government will now be able to save Rs 13.53 crore per month as a consequence for the treasury.

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Department minister Baljit Kaur, in a written statement on Thursday, said “A survey of 30.46 lakh beneficiaries of Punjab was conducted. On completion of this survey, 90,248 beneficiaries were identified who had passed away but pensions were still being drawn in their names. With this, the Punjab government will save Rs 13.53 crore per month and Rs 162.36 crore annually.”

The minister added, “With the identification of 90,248 deceased beneficiaries, financial loss of the government has stopped. The amount saved will be used to help other needy people.”

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 09:43:43 pm
