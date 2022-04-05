Punjab govt orders transfer of ADGP (Jails)

In a first major reshuffle in jails department, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday replaced Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Praveen Kumar Sinha with Varinder Kumar, who was ADGP (Provisioning), and will hold the additional charge.

As per official orders of Home Affairs and Justice Principal Secretary Anurag Verma, Sinha will report to Punjab DGP and his posting orders will be issued separately.

The transfer comes close on the heels of the development in Punjab jails department where Sucha Singh replaced Shivraj Singh Nandgarh as Patiala Jail Superintendent, a day after Jails Minister Harjot Bains visited the jail and reportedly ordered frisking of Majithia, who was put under tight security detail inside the jail soon after he was sent to judicial custody last month following “fresh inputs” by intelligence wing on threat to his life by terrorist organisations and gangster.

It was suspected that Majithia was using phone inside the jail, something which could not be corroborated after the reported frisking.

Bains did not take along Sinha when he visited the Patiala jail. Neither Bains nor Sinha were available for comment.

On March 1, Sucha Singh hosted Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Badal for tea at his official residence on Patiala Jail premises as they came to meet Majithia along with other party leaders to wish the former minister on his birthday.

After the controversy erupted over the transfer, Sucha Singh reportedly said that he knew Sukhbir Badal as an inmate when he was lodged in the Patiala jail — in an alleged disproportionate assets case along with Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in 2003 (Badals were later acquitted in the case) under the then CM Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. Sucha Singh, who was Assistant Jail Superintendent Patiala Jail, added that he could offer tea to any past jail inmate he had come across during his career.