Punjab govt orders FIR against BJP leader for allegedly not returning fee owed to medical students

Punjab government has ordered an FIR against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swaran Salaria, owner of Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, for allegedly not refunding fees collected from students after it was shut down. Maya Shankar, wife of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, is also a member of the educational society running the college.

Punjab’s Health Secretary Satish Chandra has written a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police, Pathankot for registering a case of against Salaria and other members of the management of the college in connection with non-compliance of orders.

The college was shut down in 2017 after the state government issued orders against the college for allegedly not following the guidelines of Medical Council of India (MCI). The students were shifted to various government-run medical colleges in December 2017 after they approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier this year.

The high court also directed Secretary, Health, Medical Education and Research, Satish Chandra, to get the fee and security deposit refunded and documents returned. He was asked to submit a compliance report on April 10.

Chandra called two meetings on the issue in which Principal of Chintpurni Medical College, RPS Boparai, was present on March 26 and April 6. At an earlier meeting, Boparai said the original documents were not returned as the students owed pending fee to the college.

Later on April 6, he expressed his inability to refund the fee and return the documents as they were in the custody of the management. No member of the college management attended the meetings.

As per the No Objection Certificate granted by the state government to the college, Salaria is the Chairman of the society responsible for the management of the college.

Besides Salaria, others who are on the society running the institute include Ashok Goyal as Secretary, Santosh Salaria as Treasurer, and members including Maya Shankar, wife of Ravi Shankar Prasad, Vipin Mishra, Shammy Salaria, Sim Sim Salaria, and Richa Salaria.