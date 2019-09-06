Punjab govt not to implement amended Motor Vehicles Act yet

Punjab on Thursday joined the other few states who are not implementing the new motor vehicle rules immediately.

Putting all speculations to rest , Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana, in a statement, said, “For the time being the provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle rules would not be applicable in the state. Till any decision was taken on the implementation of amended Motor Vehicle Act, the old fines would be taken from traffic violators in the state.”

She added, “There is no denying the fact that traffic rule violation is the major cause of road accidents which claims innocents lives every day and commuters must be hammered down to comply to the traffic rules, but at the same time citizen must not be reel under the burden of huge penalties. In a welfare state like India the idea for such kind of penalties was to deter people from violating the traffic rules, not to ensure swelling of the state treasury. The state government will soon take a call on this issue.”